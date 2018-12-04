Menu
AGL's Michael Yeo next to one of the 30 metre tower sections of one of the wind turbines.
AGL's Michael Yeo next to one of the 30 metre tower sections of one of the wind turbines.
PHOTOS: First turbines go up at Coopers Gap Wind Farm

Matt Collins
by
4th Dec 2018 9:39 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM

THE Coopers Gap wind farm has started to take shape and will soon become one of the biggest wind farms in the country.

Once complete, Coopers Gap wind farm will house 123 wind turbines making it the biggest wind farm in the state.

At present, two turbines in the first stage have been erected and a third turbine is only days away from completion.

Once fully complete, the Coopers Gap wind farm will generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 264,000 Australian homes.

The 110m tall turbines were transported from the Port of Brisbane to Coopers Gap in 30m tower sections.

However this was a small feat compared to the logistical challenge of transporting the 67.2m long blades to the site.

AGL says on its website that all 123 turbines will be complete by mid next year.

 

South Burnett

