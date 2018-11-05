PHOTOS: Fitness guru Michelle Bridges tells her story

FITNESS guru Michelle Bridges is known for her key motivational skills, and it was that wealth of knowledge members of The Chronicle Club were able to soak up on Saturday night.

Dozens attended the event at the City Golf Club to hear how the 47-year-old first embarked on her career as an inspirational trainer at the age of 14.

It was, as a teen, that she found her calling and never looked back.

Ms Bridges, now a mother to a young son, recently told Style Magazine she began teaching fitness in school to kids who were not into sport.

"I'm lucky I found what I love to do at such an early age," she said.

"I didn't even think about being daunted by teaching people - within six months I went down to the squash courts and asked to teach fitness classes.

"I bite off more than I can chew and figure it out later.

"It probably was daunting but I got such a kick out of it.

"It's those nerves that give you a kick on."

Ms Bridges appeared as a trainer on the hit series The Biggest Loser over a number of years and wrote a number of books along the way to building a successful business empire that includes a clothing line.

Ms Bridges revealed to Style Magazine she was looking at releasing a new book next year, new hard goods and clothing before Christmas and "maybe" more appearances on TV in 2019.