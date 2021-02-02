Menu
Maxy Barron and Malcolm Barker at the U3A Expo in Rockhampton.
PHOTOS: Fun at Uni of the Third Age Expo

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
2nd Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Maxy Barron has never played a musical instrument in her life but, following the University of Third Age Expo in Rockhampton on Monday, she’s planning to give the ukulele a go.

Since she retired from her job as a secretary at the university, Ms Barron has turned to U3A for an opportunity to make friends and learn.

“U3A is the answer to old age,” she told The Morning Bulletin at Monday’s Expo at the Frenchville Sports Club.

“Older people don’t have to sit at home and wait for friends to call on them.”

There were more than a hundred people at the Expo on Monday, with activities from embroidery to photography and swimming on offer.

Originally from Africa, Ms Barron describes herself as a sociable person.

“My favourite U3A activities are choir, gardening and armchair travel,” she said.

“I love the interaction and I love developing new interests.”

More information is available at http://www.u3arockhampton.org.au/

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

