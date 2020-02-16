PHOTOS: Gladstone players impress for Capras

RUGBY LEAGUE: Even though it was a 16-4 loss against Souths Logan Magies, the CQ Capras women's first-ever trial game was full of promise.

RELATED STORY: See who's in Capras women's team for first trial

RELATED STORY: LISTEN: Final spots up for grabs for Capras women

PROUD LOCALS

The Capras consisted of five Gladstone and Boyne-Tannum players - Zeah Lane, Rikarra Benjamin, Vassa Hunter, Kate Cunningham and Krystal Sulter and the side showed signs that it will be more than competitive as it prepares to debut in the QRLW competition which starts on March 14.

CQ Capras Zeah Lane with the ball. PICTURE: Jann Houley

The women Capras were missing Gladstone Wallabys and Jillaroo star Chelsea Baker and fellow Central Queensland Tamika Upton who played in the Brisbane Broncos side that lost the NRL Nines grand final to St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday night in Perth.

Lane lauded her Gladstone-based team-mates in the manner how they acquitted themselves at such a high level.

THE STAR SULTER

"The standout for me was Krystal on a wing," Lane said.

"She made a try-saving tackle and was then moved to fullback later in the game."

It was anyone's game in the first half as the Capras proved more than a match to their more seasoned opponents.

"We only went down in the final two minutes and the Logan girls were certainly bigger," Lane said.

"We scored on the edges."

SPEED KILLS

The Capras style indicated that it is based on speed and to move the opposition defence.

Lane said given that the whole squad only trained for the first time on Friday night, it was an encouraging, and history-making, showing by the female edition of the Capras.

"It was a great experience and the female Capras first-ever match," Lane said.

"It was an honour to put on a Capras jersey and there were a lot of Gladstone familiar faces in the crowd."

HAPPY COACH

Lane also praised the efforts of her Gladstone Wallabys team-mate Kate Cunnigham who played as front row.

"She was strong and hit hard in the middle," Lane said.

Lane was also pleased with her own form in the centres position.

"Had a few scoops, runs and some really good kick chases," she said.

Capras coach Amanda Ohl was rapt how her team played.

"I'm ecstatic," Ohl said post-match.

"One training run and we pulled off that kind of effort, it's outstanding.

"We're only going to get stronger and stronger as we progress through the year."

Ohl said every player did their job, from "my little winger that's holding people up twice her size over the tryline to my front rowers who worked hard".

Capras will make its QRLW debut proper on March 15 at Langlands Park in Brisbane against Eastern Suburbs Tigers.

Add in Baker and Upton to the mix, there's much to look forward to this season.

THE BIRTH OF CAPRAS

DEC 17: Announcement made that a Capras women's team will play in QRLW competition in 2020

FEB 15: Capras played first-ever match

MARCH 14: Capras' to play its first-ever QRL game for points