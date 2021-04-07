Menu
Protesters stop work at the Carmichael rail line project. Picture: Frontline Action on Coal
News

PHOTOS: Healthcare workers protest at Carmichael rail site

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
7th Apr 2021 8:34 AM
A mining giant says work is continuing at its Central Queensland rail site despite disruption from a group of protesters.

A number of health professionals have set up at the Carmichael rail line on Wednesday morning, saying the health effects of coal and climate change mean the controversial Carmichael mine must be stopped.

In a statement, the group, called Health On The Frontlines, said it gathered with supporters to block vehicles entering the rail construction site off the Gregory Highway in Central Queensland.

A Bravus Mining and Resources spokeswoman said police had been notified and were on the way.

“Work continues unaffected on the Carmichael mine and rail project (Wednesday) morning, despite a small group of about 20 anti-coal protesters attempting to block one of the roads to the rail construction site in central Queensland,” the spokeswoman said.

Associate professor in public health Lisa Fitzgerald said the evidence was clear that we are living in a climate emergency.

“Climate change is the number one public health issue for this generation and the generations to come,” she said.

“I have to do his protest as a role model for my daughters and my students – we cannot have any more climate destruction, we cannot have more coal coming out of the earth.”

Police are also investigating a complaint of an alleged hit and run involving a Carmichael rail site worker and an anti-coal activist during another protest at the site last month.

