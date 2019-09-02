Menu
Operation Fiddlesticks in Capella and Anakie resulted in 30 charges being laid.
Crime

PHOTOS: Huge haul of drugs and guns uncovered in CQ town

Caitlan Charles
by
30th Aug 2019 5:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have allegedly uncovered a 'prolific' drug supply between two Central Highlands towns.

More than 30 charges have been laid following a police operation in the lead up to the Capella Rodeo.

Police from Tieri, Anakie, Rockhampton and Brisbane along with local officers and a drug detection dog executed search warrants on properties in Capella and Anakie, charging 12 people.

Over the Capella Rodeo weekend, police conducted more than 600 breath tests and 140 drug tests with several people returning positive test results for both drink and drug driving and up to 11 infringements issued for speed and other vehicle offences as part of Operation Fiddlesticks.

 

Officer in charge of Capella Station Senior Constable Andrew Finall thanked the Capella Rodeo Committee for its assistance and acknowledged there were no issues at the actual rodeo or evidence any offences were linked to the event.

"There is a worrying trend though in relation to the quantity of drugs and illegal firearms located within the community," Senior Constable Finall said.

 

"Over a dozen illegal or unregistered firearms were located on a number of properties and vehicles," he said.

"It appears people still do not understand the danger of illicit drugs and what they can do to an individual, their family and the community as a whole.

"It is also worrying to understand why people continue to think it's okay to have a firearm or any kind of illegal weapon in their possession that can cause harm to themselves and to people around them."

 

Senior Constable Finall stressed that while the operation was a success, without community support the job of police was made harder.

Local residents are urged that if they have any information relating to illegal drugs of weapons to contact Police or Crime Stoppers within this information.

