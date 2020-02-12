PHOTOS: Ladies gather for a day on the green

LADIES DAY: Chloe Hines with Hamish and Kerri Nash at the Kyarra Holdings Ladies Day at the Springsure Golf Club on Wednesday, February 12.

LADIES DAY: Chloe Hines with Hamish and Kerri Nash at the Kyarra Holdings Ladies Day at the Springsure Golf Club on Wednesday, February 12.

CLOSE to 100 women from the Springsure area were treated to a day of relaxation, good food and great guest speakers.

Rolleston’s Kyarra Holdings Veterinary Surgery hosted its first Ladies Day today, February 12, as a way of giving back to the community.

Owner Nikki Green said the day was to honour the Rolleston, Springsure and surrounding communities for being so loyal, supportive and just amazing.

“So today is simply about me giving back something to my clientele and the women that support me in our business,” she said.

“It reminds me every day about why I love being a vet, it’s as much about the people as the animals.”

Mrs Green moved to a cropping and cattle operation at Rolleston about six years ago with her husband and two children.

She was a retired vet at the time and the closest veterinary clinic was more than 150km away.

When “they found out my dirty little secret”, Mrs Green opened Kyarra Holdings to service the community and surrounds.

The wife, mother and farmer said she was overwhelmed and humbled by the 80 women who turned out at the community event.

“It’s a day where everyone can come and learn a little bit but not too much,” she said,

Ladies were encouraged to relax, enjoy the catered food and socialise between talks with guest speakers Melanie Wellsteed (Hitchley and Harrow), Elisha Parker (A True Story and Cattlesales.com) and Kay Becker (podcast presenter on ‘From the Saddle’).

The day, which Mrs Green hopes to make an annual event, was held at the Springsure Golf Club thanks to Bayer, who was the major sponsor.