PHOTOS: Both lanes reopen after truck roll-over

The driver of a truck that jack-knifed, draped in a pink towel, was walking around after it rolled on the Yeppoon Rd this morning. Callan Crigan

UPDATE 4PM: POLICE have left the scene of a truck roll-over on Yeppoon Rd and both lanes have been re-opened.

Traffic is now flowing freely with no obstructions on the road.

UPDATE, 1.40PM: BOTH lanes of Yeppoon Rd inbound to Rockhampton are closed as emergency services right a truck, which rolled earlier today.

The Queensland Police Service remain on scene, and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew has cleared debris and left about 1.35pm.

A truck that rolled on Yeppoon Rd this morning was blocking traffic. Amanda Waldron

The two-vehicle crash happened about 11.37am, when the truck jack-knife and rolled on the busy stretch.

Emergency services cannot provide further details of the other vehicle involved.

The Queensland Ambulance Service earlier reported the assessed one patient on scene, but they declined transport.

It is unknown at this time when the lanes into Rockhampton will completely re-open.

Police remain on scene to conduct traffic control.

A truck that rolled on Yeppoon Rd this morning was blocking traffic. Alison Donnellan

12.10PM: A TRUCK and another vehicle have reportedly collided on Yeppoon Rd, blocking one inbound lane to Rockhampton.

Emergency services were called to scene about 5km out of Rockhampton, near Kenrose Park.

Multiple police crews are on scene conducting traffic control as one lane is completely blocked, and the other partially blocked.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on scene of the two vehicle crash, which happened about 11.37am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they assessed one patient on scene who later declined transport.

No further information is available at this time.

11.45AM: A TRUCK has jack-knifed and rolled across the Yeppoon Rd, and blocked both lanes heading into Rockhampton.

Emergency services are rushing to the scene, near Access 6 in the locality of Ironpot.

Initial reports indicate the truck driver was the only person in the vehicle when it crashed, and was able to free himself from the wreckage.

The truck was reportedly not carrying a load at the time it rolled about 11.40am, however fuel is leaking onto the road.

Traffic is reportedly blocked at the site on the Rockhampton inbound lane, near Kenrose Park.

It is unclear at this time if another vehicle was involved.

This is a developing situation, more information to come.