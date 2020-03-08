PHOTOS: Meteors strike as Souths shine in finals

LIGHTNING 9S FINAL: Ryley Bobart one of the young brigade at Meteors. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

LIGHTNING 9S FINAL: Ryley Bobart one of the young brigade at Meteors. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

HOCKEY: Scores were locked at 1-1 in the final of the Lightning 9s Masters Women.

Enter Gladstone Souths Karen Graham, Susan Kendall and goal-keeper Jeanene Grove.

The latter saved five attempts on goal from the Rockhampton-based Git Up team.

Graham and Kendall slotted home goals to make it 2-0 in the penalty shoot-out.

HAPPY COACH

Souths playing coach Lisa Grady was delighted with the pre-season win.

"Our goalie Jeanene did a great job and Karen Graham was in everything," Grady said.

Gladstone Souths lost 1-0 to its grand final opponents in game one.

A scoreless draw followed in the second match against Meteors, then 1-0 and 2-0 wins against Git Up and Meteors before the decider.

MIGHTY METEORS

The Meteors Black A-grade men's side were the other team that flew the Gladstone flag as pre-season title-holders.

The men in Black were far superior in a 3-1 win against Rockhampton side Goats.

Forward Mitch Ryan found space to nail the first goal inside the first 90 seconds.

Meteors Black spread the ball well and that impressed playing coach Shannon Bobart.

"We stretched the defence and played unselfish (sic)," Bobart said.

THANKS SON!

The father and son combination of Neil and Haydn Pease came to the fore when Haydn evaded defenders to help set up Neil for the third goal.

Bobart said youngsters Haydn and Ryley Bobart's work rate stood out and Adrian Baster (one goal) also had a lot of quality moments.

"We've had a good pre-season and have another trial game this Saturday in Bundaberg against Bundy Cities," Bobart said.

