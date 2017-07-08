Watch as troops give a first-person Talisman Saber walk-through

Flynn Hamiltaon (5) and David Bell from the 9th Bn Living History Unit at the Talisman Sabre open day at the Rockhampton Show Grounds on Saturday.

THOUSANDS of military enthusiasts got a glimpse of life on the front line today.

The Talisman Saber Open Day attracted all ages for a hands-on experience with some of Australia's most advanced weaponry and military technology.

The day is also a major fundraiser, with all proceeds going to Legacy, a voluntary organisation that supports the families of veterans who have died or given their health, including the family's of today's Australian Defence Force.

A cheque for $8,300 was handed over to Legacy this afternoon, but that figure has already risen.

The 2015 Open Day raised $16,000 for the organisation whose volunteers support 500 families in Rockhampton and Central Queensland, as far west as Emerald.

The Legacy tradition spans 100 years, originating in a foxhole during the battle of Pozieres in France, 1916, where a dying digger is said to have asked his mate to pledge to look after his "missus and kids" back home.

There are now over 5,900 volunteers around Australia who act as mentors to the widows and their families and who ensure Legacy's promise to care for the families of deceased veterans is kept.

More than 30,000 Australian and United States military personnel are currently taking part in the seventh Talisman Saber training exercise at Shoalwater Bay until July 25.