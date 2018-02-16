Menu
PHOTOS: Paramedics treat woman, 2 children at Rocky crash

car crash Wood and Denison Streets
car crash Wood and Denison Streets Allan Reinikka ROK160218acrash2
Shayla Bulloch
by

UPDATE: TWO teenagers were among those transported to hospital after a car slammed into a tree in Rockhampton.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Ambulance Service said two girls in their early teens and a woman in her 30s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital around 9.15am this morning.

All patients are reportedly in a stable condition.

UPDATE: NEW photos reveal the full extent of damage when a car ploughed into a tree this morning.

A woman was driving a 4x4 Holden vehicle with two children on board when the car veered off the road and into a tree

Ambulances are still at the scene assessing all three people involved in the accident.

 

INITAL REPORT: AMBULANCES are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Rockhampton where two children are among the injured.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle crashed into a tree in a park on the corner of Wood and Denison St at 8.30am.

Two young children are reportedly bleeding from the nose and the female driver was unconscious after the crash.

The woman is now reportedly alert.

The car sustained moderate to extensive damage

More to come.

Topics:  crash editors picks qas qps rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
