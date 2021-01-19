Menu
The alleged offender at Foodworks.
Crime

PHOTOS: Police release images of alleged supermarket robber

Timothy Cox
19th Jan 2021 1:34 PM
Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man who allegedly robbed a North Rockhampton Foodworks on Monday morning.

Detective Sergeant Jason Milner allegedly that about 5am a man in his 20s entered the store on Lakes Creek Road in Koongal, demanded money and cigarettes and made “some threats”.

The two shop attendants complied and handed the man a “significant amount” of cash and cigarettes, Det Sgt Milner said.

The alleged thief was described as caucasian, skinny, and about 170cm tall.

In CCTV footage he wore a black cap, a black bandana over his face, and a khaki green, long-sleeved jumper.

The unarmed man allegedly fled the store in a light bronze-coloured sedan, driven by another person.

“Two people committed the offence,” Det Sgt Milner alleged.

The car was last seen heading towards Emu Park and was later found burnt-out near the Parkhurst water tower and detectives are investigating whether it is linked to the incident.

“The description of that vehicle matches the description which was seen at the scene of the robbery,” Det Sgt Milner said.

Detective Sergeant Jason Milner.
Investigators are calling on anyone who travelled with dashcams in the area of Lakes Creek Road shops between 5am and 5.15am and in the Parkhurst area on Mclaughlin Street, Birbeck Road and Boundary Road near the water tower between 5.30 and 6am.

There was no indication the car was stolen.

Police investigations continue.

