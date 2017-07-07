25°
News

PHOTOS: Proud and deadly at Rocky NAIDOC march

Amber Hooker
| 7th Jul 2017 2:07 PM
The 2017 Naidoc March in Rockhampton.
The 2017 Naidoc March in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK070717cnaidoc16

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"GUDAMULLI, happy NAIDOC.”

"Hello, happy NAIDOC.”

Of the 250 distinct Indigenous language groups pre-European contact, only 120 remain today. They are at risk of being lost as Elders pass on.

Doing their part to keep the Darumbal language alive are Rockhampton sisters Shakara and Kelsey Long, alongside their cousin Keisha Williams.

The trio led this morning's NAIDOC march through Rockhampton, but before they rose the banner the teenagers took a moment to reflect on this year's theme, "Our Languages Matter”.

Keisha, 19, explained their cousin Trent White had recently produced the first traditional language song for many hundreds of years, and had passed on his knowledge to them.

"Just knowing your own language, your own cultural language, and passing it on to generations so it never fades out,” Keisha said of why it was so important to her.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Shakara, 18, said while it had been difficult at first, hearing Darumbal language spoken - particularly over the past week - had helped.

For Keisha, who donned the Darumbal Native Title Determination shirt, NAIDOC is a coming together as one big community; "celebrating our culture, and being proud of who we are”.

NAIDOC secretary and Ghungulu woman Melissa Lawton shared her sentiment.

The 2017 Naidoc March in Rockhampton.
The 2017 Naidoc March in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK070717cnaidoc20

"It's an inclusion, not an exclusion,” she said as extended family, friends and members of the non-Indigenous community gathered at the Rockhampton Regional Council chambers.

"NAIDOC, it is a time for us to get together and celebrate as one big group, big mob.

"The richness and the diversity that is our culture and showcase it to everybody else.

"It's quite amazing the amount of support, the endless hours for the volunteers that they put in and it's just beautiful to see.”

L-R: NAIDOC entrants Renae Mitchell, Nikeytah Hill ,LeLarnie Hatfield, Davina Toby, Hayley Doyle and Jordan Young
L-R: NAIDOC entrants Renae Mitchell, Nikeytah Hill ,LeLarnie Hatfield, Davina Toby, Hayley Doyle and Jordan Young Melissa Mills Photography

Melissa's pride in this week's celebrations were clear as she recalled the highlights, both of which had stemmed from the youth; the NAIDOC Baby Show on Monday and Tuesday, and the NAIDOC quest judging yesterday.

READ: NAIDOC queen a dream for 'emerging leader'

"The six (quest) entrants they were just inspiring, they showed real strength and courage, both individually and as a group,” she said.

"And they've just really stepped up from where they were for the whole journey through until now, and the judges commented it showed them clearly the leadership of our Indigenous youth in our community is still so very very strong.

"They are just really truly inspirational young people... and it's fantastic to see they are going to be our leaders, and I've got no concerns bout our future.”

The 2017 Naidoc March in Rockhampton.
The 2017 Naidoc March in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK070717cnaidoc17

The NAIDOC quest will culminate in a ball tomorrow night, where the winner will be announced.

It will mark the end of NAIDOC week, but not of its intentions.

For Melissa, this year's theme has pointed out how important it is to re-learn and start to get more involved in learning language.

She said for the younger generation, from language came a sense of pride, a sense of belonging and of who they are.

"They love trying to wrap their tongues around the words sometimes, and it just brings people together because it's rich, it's different and it's unique,” she said.

"And because this years theme is about language matters, we have lost quite a lot of our languages, so it is really important to try and maintain, and to continue to maintain, especially for the younger generation coming through.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  indigenous language naidoc naidoc week 2017 rockhampton naidoc week torres strait islander

WATCH: Chemical spill on the Bruce Hwy

WATCH: Chemical spill on the Bruce Hwy

Scientific crews have been sent to an accident scene

Thousands of military enthusiasts to roll up for Rocky show

ON THE RADAR: Noel Jenkins (11) at the Talisman Sabre Open day in 2015.

Community event to support worthwhile cause

Luke's fighting the odds after motorbike crash

HOPE: Luke Buckton's family was told there was a 90% chance he wouldn't survive after he crashed his motorcycle but his recovery has amazed them.

Good news as Mackay father's condition improves after grim diagnosis

Rocky family expand business after decades in iconic shop

BIG MOVE: Heilbronns owners Elaine and Murray Keepkie, with their son and manager Justin Keepkie, are gearing up to relocate from William St to the Bruce Hwy.

'Business identities' snapped up the prime location, now we know why

Local Partners

Revamped blood centre to help donor save wife's life

Trevor Caunt to make 364th donation in newly refurbished centre to save lives like those of his wife who has terminal cancer

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Coast beach hoon does doughnuts, terrifies onlookers

Robert Bruce Jamieson on a motorbike prior to today's court proceedings.

Witnesses feared his crazy

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

'Pop-up nightclub' among exciting new Quay St additions

Cr Drew Wickerson, Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Mayor Margaret Strelow view the recently completed Stage 1b of the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation, a joint State and Local Government $36 million project.

The best is yet to come as Rocky riverbank reaches a milestone

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Fully Renovated and a Perfect Location

7 Renshaw Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 1 $165,000

This cute renovated home has just hit the market and will be snapped up by any astute buyers looking for a good investment property or a home owner who needs to...

Fantastic Family Home With Shed In Kawana!

10 Mcilwraith Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $310,000

Priced to sell, this fantastic Property, perfectly positioned in a great central location on 708m2, with 2 bay shed, is just brilliant for 1st Home Buyers...

Neat as a pin and stunning city views

25 Macaulay Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This contemporary 1960's high-set home has commanding views over the city and has a list of renovations as long as your arm. Features Include: -Covered front patio...

A Property with Personality!

42 Agnew Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $339,000

This High set home has plenty of space for you and your family and would be an ideal investment property. Located in the central area of Norman Gardens in a quiet...

Neat and Tidy in Frenchville

117 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

A great home in an even better location is 117 Cruikshank Street. Beautiful, rich polished timber floors flow throughout a nice, open plan layout. There are 3...

PEACE AND SERENITY ON A LARGE LEVEL 7401m2 BLOCK! $215,000

7 Bunya Road, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble ... $215,000 NEG

Are you ready to build that home of your dreams? Having trouble finding the right block of land? Well luck is on your side! Look no further. The owners are...

MAKE AN OFFER TODAY! OWNER SAYS SELL TODAY!

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 NEW PRICE $355,000...

BUILT and READY to move in NOW!!! Under ground power & services. NBN. Still has Builders Warranty. EASY to Maintain 448m2 Allotment. Views to the Mountains. ...

Fantastic home in an excellent position

28 Queen Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This wonderful double storey home on The Range boasts perfect positioning! Homes like these are very popular especially when they are in such a great location.

Capricorn Coast Restaurant and Function Facility with Residence and Spectacular Views

580 Tanby Rd, Taroomball 4703

House 3 1 Offers to...

FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of lawns, dam, beautifully kept gardens of mainly native plants and views to the Yeppoon coastal...

Capricorn Coast Restaurant and Function Facility with Residence and Spectacular Views

580 Tanby Rd, Taroomball 4703

Commercial FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of ... Offers to...

FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of lawns, dam, beautifully kept gardens of mainly native plants and views to the Yeppoon coastal...

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

REVEALED: Abandoned Cap Coast island resort finally for sale

Stunning views from Wild Duck Island.

Foreign investors eyeing off Capricorn Coast island with resort plan

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!