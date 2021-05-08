Menu
Shannyn Hopkins at the Rocky Amateurs Race Day 2021.
PHOTOS: Racing called off for safety at meet’s 100th year

Timothy Cox
8th May 2021 4:00 PM
The 100th iteration of the Rocky Amateurs Race Day began in style on Saturday morning at Callaghan Park, but had to be called off after just one race.

After race one, jockeys raised concerns about a wet patch about 250m down the track, and officials determined upon inspection that a sprinkler aimed at the running rail was to blame.

Stewards decided that it was unsafe to continue given the conditions and the difficulty of shifting 600m of running rail.

The remainder of the meeting was abandoned at 2.19pm.

