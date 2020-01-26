PHOTOS: Ringers and the Byellee Possums fought hard

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Ringers produced a gutsy display at the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival in Rockhampton on the weekend.

WARBA WANGARUNYA RUGBY LEAGUE CARNIVAL: Gladstone Ringers' Ryan Wilson charges Black Magic

RELATED STORY: Magic to be made by the Dodd clan in league carnival

Ringers were bundled out of a spot in the semi-final race to Djaan United in a 34-12 quarter-final loss yesterday.

"The boys fought well considering they sustained a few injuries and put up with the Rocky heat," it said on the Gladstone Ringers' website.

Yesterday's final minor-round match was a 24-22 win against Cherbourg and games were split on day one on Saturday with a 14-12 win and a loss against Far North Queensland Stingers and Black Magic respectively.

RELATED STORY: Best of indigenous talent will be on show on the weekend

Gladstone's women - Byellee Possums - also had a solid campaign to finish with one win and two losses. Possums were on fire with a 14-0 win against Bowen Buccaneers which made up for the 10-6 first-round loss to Far North Queensland Stingers.

Unfortunately Byellee Possums were knocked out of finals contention by Highlanders.

Coach Dan Burns was proud of his troops.

"Zeah Lane was player of the carnival for us with some solid efforts from Jymeekah Blackman and Krystal Sulter," he said.

"All in all they were all great and it was some of the best team atmosphere I've been a part of and extremely awesome spirit that made family, friends, supporters and sponsors all happy."