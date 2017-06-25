PHOTOS: Rockhampton Cup race day winter fashions

WINTER racing is in full swing in Rockhampton, but for fashion lovers the focus isn't on the track.

With the Fashions On The Field competition offering more than $10,000 worth of prizes to the best-dressed ladies and gents, it's no wonder Rockhampton Cup race goers dressed to impress.

Emerald green was tipped to be the colour of choice, but a sea floral prints, deep blues and warm reds proved just as popular.

The event marked another triumphant return to racing after the Callaghan Park recovered from the devastation of mass flooding in April.

