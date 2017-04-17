PHOTOS: Rocky parties hard on Easter long weekend

EASTER is the holiest time of the year for some and a handy long-weekend for others.

But for many, it is a chance to party hard with plenty of time to recover before the working week begins again on Tuesday.

Like it or not, Queensland even has laws stopping partygoers from hitting the town too hard on the holy day of Good Friday.

Bars can serve alcohol to their customer during their meal and one hour either side of their meal.

But gaming machines must be switched off during Good Friday.

Many Rocky party-goers didn't waste a moment catching up on their fun on Saturday night.