PHOTOS: Roof comes down at historic water tower

THE process to fix the Bundaberg East Water Tower has begun after the roof was significantly damaged in Sunday's storm.

Yesterday morning the roof was removed to allow for a structural assessment by an engineer.

Some residents initially thought the damaged roof was a small boat that was blown atop the tower during the powerful storm.

But that theory was sunk when NewsMail photographer Mike Knott sent our drone up and discovered what people had seen was half the roof peeled back.

ROOF REMOVAL: Two cranes were used to bring the storm-damaged roof down. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER1

REPAIR JOB: The roof is atop a steel water tank that sits on the eight-storey tower, the only one of its kind in Queensland. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER3

REPAIR WORK: Some residents initially speculated the damaged roof may have been a small boat blown on to the structure during Sunday's powerful storm. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER4

The eight-storey heritage-listed building is the only circular brick water tower in Queensland.

It was built between 1901 and 1902.