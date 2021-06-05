Menu
Rockhampton CQUni School Biometrics seminar June 04 2021
News

PHOTOS: STEM teaching reaches new heights at CQUni

JANN HOULEY
5th Jun 2021 9:37 AM
One hundred high school students took part in hands-on activities at CQUniversity’s North Rockhampton campus on Friday, as part of National Biomechanics Day. See the video here:

Biomechanics is described as an emerging discipline that combines science, technology, engineering and maths to understand how the human body moves.

The students were fascinated with how the feedback from various monitors and other electronic equipment helped them understand what was happening in their muscles and joints.

Staff from the Exercise and Sports Sciences department led them through a range of activities to measure how high students could jump, how fast they could run and how firmly they could grip.

Other machines measured their balance and how much pressure the students placed on their feet, as part of a competition to design the ultimate shoe.

The event has been funded by an Advanced Queensland Engaging Science Grant.

biometrics cquniversity rockhampton emmaus college stem tmbnews yeppoon state high school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

