Wolfmother perform at Splendour in the Grass 2019 in Byron Bay.
Music

PHOTOS: Stunning Splendour recap

Marc Stapelberg
27th Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 28th Jul 2019 12:22 PM
NORTH Byron Parklands held its biggest event to date with 42,500 music lovers congregating for the 19th Splendour in the Grass over the weekend.

The best, as usual, was the music, with US rapper Childish Gambino hailed as the best act of the event.

Another great thing was to see a number of Northern Rivers artists performing and being adored by the crowds - from first-timer Tones and I, to fellow former Byron busker Ziggy Alberts, plus Wolfmother and Angus Stone's solo project, Dope Lemon.

 

