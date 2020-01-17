Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.
Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.
Environment

PHOTOS: Ute hits trees, flips over water pipe

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
17th Jan 2020 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

About 11.30am, a ute flipped at Deeragun after hitting trees in the centre divide.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both lanes were blocked for about 10 minutes while the car was moved out of the way of oncoming traffic.

As of 12.20pm, one lane was open.

 

Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.
Crews respond to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Deeragun where a ute flipped.

 

It is understood the man had minor injuries but was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were also on scene to assist.

More Stories

Show More
car crash photos ute crash water pipe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Water search scaled back for missing Dysart man

        premium_icon UPDATE: Water search scaled back for missing Dysart man

        News Gary Flower is missing at sea after being carried away by a current on Tuesday.

        Late Rocky builder was everyone’s mate

        premium_icon Late Rocky builder was everyone’s mate

        News KEVIN, Kev or Kevie - no matter what people called Kevin Lauga, they all called him...

        UPDATE: Bruce Highway clear after Armaguard truck crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Bruce Highway clear after Armaguard truck crash

        News The wet weather has caused the truck to end up on its side.

        ‘Pork barrel’: Scathing report over sporting grants

        premium_icon ‘Pork barrel’: Scathing report over sporting grants

        News A scathing report said then-Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie ignored grant merits...