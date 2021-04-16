Menu
Jack Johns from Swansea SLSC, Kaiya Marsh (Noosa SLSC) and Jordan Rowlinson (Mooloolaba SLSC) and Will Doherty from Dicky Beach SLSC at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships at Maroochydore. Picture: Tom Threadingham
Lifesaving

PHOTOS: Youth charge ahead on opening day at Aussies

Tom Threadingham
16th Apr 2021 6:19 PM | Updated: 6:52 PM
The country's juniors were the first to chase national glory as the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships got under way on the Sunshine Coast.

 

With the 2020 Aussies cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U14 and U15 athletes' got their first taste of the national competition in two years on Friday with close to 1000 juniors lining up.

Maroochydore beach hosted ironman and ironwoman and surf and board races throughout the day.

Meanwhile, sprints and beach relays took place at Mooloolaba.

The youth competition continues on Saturday before masters take over from Sunday.

A total of 315 surf clubs from across the country will come together to compete in more than 480 beach and ocean events across Maroochydore, Alexandra Headland and Mooloolaba beaches at the Aussies between 16-24.

