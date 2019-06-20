Physio with heart: Centre helping Vets back on their feet

A NEW physiotherapy centre with a difference has opened in Rockhampton's Anzac House on Archer St, with returned servicemen among the centre's primary clients.

Focused on "giving back” and showing respect to those who have served this country, Prompt Exercise Physiology Services is providing assistance to those who have long suffered for their service.

Owner, Michelle Garnon, said she had been working with returned servicemen and women, aged between 30 and 90 years, for nearly four years.

It's a service close to her heart.

Her grandparents and her father-in-law were all returned servicemen and women, and she saw first-hand the significant impact that had on their bodies.

"They have anything from mental health issues, spinal cord injuries, knee or hip replacements, are post-operative, chronic pain, have lower back injuries and have other side effects of serving, particularly the older generation where they've had to serve in Vietnam and have had injuries from that,” Mrs Garnon said.

"We had one chap who had fallen out of a chopper and had a spinal cord injury.”

Mrs Garnon said 90 per cent of the ex-servicemen she sees struggle with mental health issues.

Prompt is also focused on breaking down barriers, and helping those who may have been born with or suffered from physical disadvantages.

"I have a stroke patient, patients with down syndrome and a woman with cerebral palsy who's flexibility and mobility has come a long way,” she said.

"You have to be in tune with their needs. We got funding for her to use an iPad so she can communicate.”

One of Mrs Garnon's regulars, Sharyn Kleinhanss has been coming to Prompt for years after she suffered a stroke.

"I had an AVM (an arteriovenous malformation which is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins) on my brain as big as a softball seven and a half years ago,” Ms Kleinhanss said.

"I had a stroke during it. I started off doing hydrotherapy and now because I'm with NDIS I get to do two sessions a week with Michelle and she is awesome.

"She is my rock. I like coming here.”

To make her clients feel more comfortable, she worked with her husband to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere, with an array of purple and orange colours.

The centre, which she describes as a "studio gym boutique” allows clients to train, have rehabilitation and do classes at one "relaxed, inviting” location.

Mrs Garnon's Yeppoon location has run for the past 18 months, and during that time she has helped her clients achieve their goals.

Lon Wentong, a "relatively fit”, 74-year-old man ex-serviceman came into the centre with a lot of pain and no core stability.

"We worked extensively on rehabilitation on his core and he's come a long way,” Mrs Garnon said.

Mrs Garnon regularly visits Rockhampton Hospital to provide her services to people dealing with mental health issues.

"The benefits of exercise are ongoing. It releases endorphins, gives more energy and improves their self worth,” she said.