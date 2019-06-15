Physios and parents work together to help young children

A GROUP of Yeppoon parents, with children under five who require intense therapies, are working together to bring additional early intervention therapies to the Capricorn Coast.

Mum Erin Crute said while the group accessed some wonderful services in the region, they also needed to travel frequently for additional specialised therapies not available.

"We are very pleased to be able to access paediatric physiotherapy through Rothwell Physiotherapy who will offer specialised intensive therapy for our children over a two-week period,” Ms Crute said.

"We were able to make this a reality utilising our NDIS funding and with the assistance of Salt in Yeppoon who provided the space for the equipment and for the individual sessions while the therapists are here.

"While we will only have the therapists here for a two-week period, we will be learning ways of adapting the program into our home environments to include in our daily lives to ensure our children get the most out of the services.”

Ms Crute said the parents came together through their children's early intervention and other local connections.

"We have been using the Facebook group to share information and offer support to each other for the past three years,” she said.

"We are hoping we can follow the initial visit with further visits every six months, so more parents and children can benefit. This is an opportunity for our children to receive essential services for their development while also educating ourselves as parents with additional skills, techniques and information.

"We recognise outreach trips such as this would not be possible if it weren't for providers like Rothwell Physiotherapy who value the relationship they form with their clients and want them to continue to access therapies that increase client's personal potential.”

Ms Crute said she was thrilled by the assistance and positive action of Salt Yeppoon in facilitating a space for the group to work in at an extremely subsidised rate.

"It is wonderful to see a local business getting behind the initiative to support parents in our region,” she said.

"We are all very positive about the benefits of early intervention and the enormous benefits that person-centred therapy can have for all children.

"We are constantly proud of all the personal milestones that our children reach and are reminded daily that it really is the little things in life that should be celebrated.”

Physiotherapist Amy McGrath was also pleased to be part of the group.

"We have also travelled to Townsville on two occasions and are excited that with some funds now allocated to our travel through the NDIS, we will be able to take additional therapies to a larger scope of people,” she said.

Cap Coast Additional Needs Network is on Facebook.