Pickering riding high after memorable year on track

As a child and into his late teens he was a keen BMX competitor and in his 20s he made the switch to motorbikes, joining the Rockhampton Motocross Club in 2010.

He has just capped his best year on the track, being named the Rocky club's most improved senior for 2017.

Pickering finished third in the clubman open class in the CQ titles, won the 30 to 40 years vets class in the Ocean to Motion Series and was second overall in the clubman open class in the Rockhampton club championship.

"I was happy to have been noticed for my efforts for the year. It was a good achievement,” he said of the major award.

"It becomes enjoyable when you start to see the results from the hard work you put into it.”

Cooper Torr was the club's most improved junior. Chris Ison ROK051117cmotox2

The club's most improved junior was Cooper Torr, while the highest point scorers outside the top three were Mikaela Krebs (junior) and Emily Bailey (senior).

Pickering said it was a big change-up going from pedal power to horsepower.

"Obviously, it's a lot faster going around a track on a motorbike but there's a totally different style and technique required.

"I had a bike and just decided that I wanted to give motocross a go. I came out and joined the Rockhampton club and it went from there.

"I really enjoy the social side of it but I do love the competition and the adrenalin rush.”

Pickering said motocross was also appealing because it was a family-orientated sport.

"My son and daughter race as well - it's a real family thing.

"Clayton, 9, won the 50cc class in the Ocean to Motion and also won the 50cc auto club championship and was third in the 65cc class.

Clayton Pickering tears up the track. Nick Kossatch GLA210817JUNIORS

"He has been racing for four years now and this has been his best year on the bike too.

"Chelsea, 7, started this year and has been riding for a few months in the demo class.”

Pickering rates his third place in the CQ titles as his biggest achievement to date and he's hoping to go a couple of places better next year.

"I would like to think I'll be on the pointy end again next year in both the CQ titles and the Ocean to Motion and in club racing as well,” he said.

"Mid-year next year I will start riding Masters. That will be the goal for the following year - to chase down some placings in the vets. I would also like to take Clayton down to do some of the rounds of the Sunshine State Series and we might venture out to a few club days in Biloela and Gladstone as well.”

2017 RADMX CLUB CHAMPIONS

50cc auto: Clayton Pickering 1, Isaac Brady 2, Jeff Clark 3

65cc 7-U10: Mason Russell 1, Ella Gleeson 2, Clayton Pickering 3

65cc 10-U12: Carlos Norris 1, Ty Soutter 2, Aiden Harte 3

85cc 9-U12: Matthew Groves 1, Mason Russell 2, Thomas Gleeson 3

85cc 12-U16: Daniel Moore 1, Clayton Hodges 2, Braeden Krebs 3

Junior lites: Jacob Shields 1, Cooper Torr 2, Nathan Groves 3

Veterans: Col Williams 1, Joel Rayner 2, Craig Cruickshank 3

Clubman lites: Jaymie Warr 1, Jayden Riley 2, Tye Shaw 3

Senior lites: Tyson Baxter 1, Max Brennan 2, Kam Watson 3

Ladies: Kirra Baxter 1, Pippa Wilkings 2, Paris Page 3

Clubman open: Jayden Riley 1, Jeremy Pickering 2, Lee Tonkin 3

Senior unlimited: Brendan Swaffield 1, Tyson Baxter 2, David Moloney