PICS: Huge croc snapped sunbaking in river

by Shayla Bulloch
2nd Jun 2021 6:13 AM
A MASSIVE crocodile has been spotted lounging on a log near a popular suburban park.

The freshwater beast was snapped by an eagle-eyed onlooker lazing on a large log near Riverside Gardens Community Centre at Douglas.

A big crocodile was spotted lounging on a log at in the Ross River near Douglas.
The croc is among multiple spotted on the banks of the Ross River in a matter of weeks.

On May 27, another croc was spotted near Blacks Weir, and another was spotted on May 19 near Pioneer Park at Thuringowa.

A big crocodile was spotted lounging on a log at in the Ross River near Douglas.
The latest sighting, believed to be snapped last week, comes after The Strand was forced to close after a croc sighting in the water on Sunday.

According to the Department of Environment and Science, 15 crocodiles have been spotted around Townsville since the start of the year.

Fourteen of these required no further action, and one was removed from a caravan park near Balgal Beach.

 

