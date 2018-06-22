Picture yourself at home in this nestled coast home

With stunning views of the Capricorn Coast ocean, 75 Jarman St of Barlow's Hill is featured as House of the Week.

BE at one with nature surrounded by resident owls, goannas, kangaroos and kookaburras in this beautifully secluded and peaceful home.

Hidden away in Barlows Hill and just a short drive from the Yeppoon CBD lies 75 Jarman Street.

Set on two title deeds over an acre, this marvellous home is surrounded by an exquisite landscaped garden and rainforest.

The luscious greenery provides ample privacy and seclusion, creating an aura of bliss and relaxation.

And if that doesn't draw you in - views can be seen across the hills through to Farnborough Beach and the surrounding islands.

Kev Doolan, principal of Professionals Emu Park, said the home offers "rural living in town with ocean views”.

"It's very serene, it's like an oasis,” he said.

Mr Doolan said the home would ideally suit a buyer who likes a bit of privacy or a grazier moving from out west.

Despite the lavish yard, Mr Doolan said it needs little maintenance.

"The yard is all vermin proof, good for pets and dogs,” he said.

"It's well manicured and can be mowed with a ride-on mower in under two hours.”

The home is two-story and made of hardwood timber with the inside flooring Tasmanian oak.

There is raked ceilings above throughout the property.

Boasting three bedrooms, including one with a walk through wardrobe into a huge main bathroom and a corner spa that is simply sublime.

Downstairs, there is a parent's retreat or guest quarters with a rumpus room and separate bathroom.

A large double garage has enough room for a workshop with a carport off to the side.

The wrap around verandah is perfect for sitting outside with that morning cup of coffee, admiring the gardens on one side or the hills, mountains, and ocean views on the other.

Sliding glass doors in the sitting room also offer this stunning view from the vantage of the lounge.

Part of the verandah is also ideal for entertaining with room for a table and chairs.

Sixteen solar panels have been installed to lower energy costs.

Located in a quiet area in a cul-de-sac, this home is truly one not to be missed.