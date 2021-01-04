Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
This magical spot in Blackdown Tableland National Park, was the winner of Southern Great Barrier Reef's 2020s Most-Loved Post'. Photo originally sourced from Instagram: emz.agius_
This magical spot in Blackdown Tableland National Park, was the winner of Southern Great Barrier Reef's 2020s Most-Loved Post'. Photo originally sourced from Instagram: emz.agius_
Travel

Picturesque CQ swimming hole named ‘most-loved’ of 2020

Kristen Booth
4th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Blackdown Tableland National Park has been put on the map for its scenic lookouts and picturesque swimming holes.

A photo at the national park has taken out the Southern Great Barrier Reef’s Most Loved Post of 2020 for receiving the most reactions and interactions on the Facebook page.

The winning announcement post, featuring the great photo by Instagram account emz.agius_, has since received about 1700 likes, more than 140 comments and 180 shares, highlighting just one of the hidden gems across the region.

The photo highlights the picturesque Blackdown Tablelands and the rockpools located above Rainbow Falls, about an hour from Blackwater,

The national park also houses creeks, waterfalls, lookouts and walks among the sandstone landscape.

Southern Great Barrier Reef is a tourism website highlighting experiences and destinations across the region, from the islands and coastline to the hinterland regions of Central Queensland.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef stretches 300km of coastline, through the major centres of Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast.

The website covers inland to the Central Highlands and further west to the Carnarvon Gorge.

The winning Facebook post has spread awareness of one of the great destinations located across the region, highlighting Central Queensland as a tourism destination.

blackdown tableland central highlands region cq tourism rainbow falls southern great barrier reef tourism
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate single-vehicle crash in laneway

        Premium Content Police investigate single-vehicle crash in laneway

        Breaking It is understood the occupants of the vehicle decamped from the scene before police arrived.

        Fire crews tackle after-dark shed fire at Woorabinda

        Premium Content Fire crews tackle after-dark shed fire at Woorabinda

        News Emergency services were called to a shed fire at Woorabinda Sunday night.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Premium Content ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Council News This article will be updated as The Morning Bulletin’s coverage continues.