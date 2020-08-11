Pie Alley cameras catch drunken duo’s damage acts

A night on the drink in Yeppoon ended in a court appearance for Michael Gregory King, 32, and Maxwell Gregory Maynard, 23.

A night on the drink in Yeppoon ended in a court appearance for Michael Gregory King, 32, and Maxwell Gregory Maynard, 23.

A NIGHT on the drink landed two Yeppoon pub patrons in hot water when their antics were captured on security cameras.

Michael Gregory King, 32, and Maxwell Gregory Maynard, 23, both pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on August 6 to two counts of wilful damage.

The court heard the men were in Pie Alley approaching midnight on July 12 when they kicked a rear door to a business.

They did not gain entry.

While still in the alley, the duo reached through a security grill attached to a window and damaged two louvres by removing them.

The men also damaged a display stand belonging to a nearby newsagency and when an alarm went off they fled.

King, a self-employed builder, told police he was “severely intoxicated” having been to The Strand earlier in the evening and that he could not remember the night.

He said both he and Maynard were “not proud of our actions.”

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined King $600.

Maynard, a subcontractor, received a $500 fine.

There was no order for restitution but both men agreed to consult the victims and pay for damage caused.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Neighbourhood dispute leads to damaged car

Police beaches blitz stings more Cap Coast drivers

Star athlete pays for drink-driving double blunder