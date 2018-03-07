Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A spiral staircase greets those who enter the house through the front door.
A spiral staircase greets those who enter the house through the front door. Pat O'Driscoll
News

Piece of 'art deco' Rocky masterpiece hits the market

Steph Allen
by
7th Mar 2018 6:37 AM

A PIECE of real estate art deco built in the 1950s by a leading doctor is on the market in Rockhampton's hospital precinct.

The three-bedroom, double brick house is a piece of suburban elegance, with rendered brick internal walls, a spacious dining room for family get-togethers.

No expense was spared on this mid-century modern household, and upon first impression through the front door, visitors are greeted with a swooping spiral staircase.

The kitchen is in its original, pristine condition and includes a circular corner cupboard, a spacious pantry and loads of bench and storage space.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There is also a laundry, toilet and shower downstairs, along with a bedroom or a potential office.

Reverse cycle air-conditioning is in each living room as well as the bedroom.

Two bedrooms have ample wardrobe space, fans and reverse cycle air-conditioning.

There are two bathrooms in the house; one with a step i shower, bath and separate toilet.

The home has been touched up with a lick of paint and fresh carpet throughout.

There is a lock-up to a two-car space, with an additional large, remote-controlled garage.

The house boasts a relaxing outdoor area and undercover area for family gatherings.

The house is fully fenced and pet friendly.

The house was last sold on November 19, 1997 for $190,000.

This Albert St home will go up for auction on March 16 at 11am.

RECENT SALES:

This year alone, there have been a number of house sales in the Range, with many reaching around half a million dollars.

  • 10 Marris St sold on February 1 for $515,000.
  • 26 Brecknell St sold on February 9 for $475,000.
  • 15 Jessie St sold on February 27 for $460,000.
  • 21 Cousins St sold on February 28 for $440,000.
house pat o'driscoll real estate real estate the range
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
BIG READ: Adani and the Great Artesian Basin water concerns

BIG READ: Adani and the Great Artesian Basin water concerns

News Adani explains why we shouldn't be concerned for our ground water.

CQ program for 'at-risk' teens gets international assistance

CQ program for 'at-risk' teens gets international assistance

News Norwegian student travels across the world to complete placement

  • 7th Mar 2018 1:03 PM
Strelow: Bring on ALDI

Strelow: Bring on ALDI

Breaking MAYOR responds after ALDI forges ahead after legal action withdrawn

Man airlifted to hospital after car flips on CQ road

Man airlifted to hospital after car flips on CQ road

Breaking CREWS rushed to crash at Dingo where a man was injured

  • 7th Mar 2018 12:44 PM

Local Partners