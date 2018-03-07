Piece of 'art deco' Rocky masterpiece hits the market
A PIECE of real estate art deco built in the 1950s by a leading doctor is on the market in Rockhampton's hospital precinct.
The three-bedroom, double brick house is a piece of suburban elegance, with rendered brick internal walls, a spacious dining room for family get-togethers.
No expense was spared on this mid-century modern household, and upon first impression through the front door, visitors are greeted with a swooping spiral staircase.
The kitchen is in its original, pristine condition and includes a circular corner cupboard, a spacious pantry and loads of bench and storage space.
There is also a laundry, toilet and shower downstairs, along with a bedroom or a potential office.
Reverse cycle air-conditioning is in each living room as well as the bedroom.
Two bedrooms have ample wardrobe space, fans and reverse cycle air-conditioning.
There are two bathrooms in the house; one with a step i shower, bath and separate toilet.
The home has been touched up with a lick of paint and fresh carpet throughout.
There is a lock-up to a two-car space, with an additional large, remote-controlled garage.
The house boasts a relaxing outdoor area and undercover area for family gatherings.
The house is fully fenced and pet friendly.
The house was last sold on November 19, 1997 for $190,000.
This Albert St home will go up for auction on March 16 at 11am.
RECENT SALES:
This year alone, there have been a number of house sales in the Range, with many reaching around half a million dollars.
- 10 Marris St sold on February 1 for $515,000.
- 26 Brecknell St sold on February 9 for $475,000.
- 15 Jessie St sold on February 27 for $460,000.
- 21 Cousins St sold on February 28 for $440,000.