Piece of CQ school’s ‘heart and soul’ goes missing

Now retired Rockhampton Grammar teacher Peter Moodie with Mr Owl, a mosaic statue made in his honour which disappeared from the school garden last month.

A gaping hole remains in Rockhampton Grammar’s garden after a piece of the school’s “heart and soul” went missing last month.

Mr Owl, a treasured mosaic statue made by staff, students and volunteers in honour of retired teacher Peter Moodie, disappeared on February 23.

A primary school staff member noticed it missing from the garden, which is near the school’s tennis courts.

A school spokesperson said Mr Owl had “disappeared without a trace”.

“Mr Owl means so much to our primary school and we would love to have him back.

“We’ve put the word out there and a post on our Facebook page got a huge reaction and hundreds of shares.

Mr Owl was dubbed the “guardian of the garden”.

“There will be no questions asked if he is returned to us, we just would like him to come home safely.”

Dubbed the "guardian of the garden", Mr Owl was not only a unique creation but also represented the school's values.

The brass plaque on the statue reads: “This expression of gratitude to teachers was inspired by Peter Moodie, who dedicated 20 years at the Rockhampton Grammar School encouraging, guiding, caring for and preparing our future men and women.

“An owl was chosen to represent our teachers, it being symbolic of wisdom, knowledge, patience, and observation.

“Peter’s commitment to nurturing will be continued as our children enjoy his belief in learning through growing.

“Year 2 classes created ceramic pieces to illustrate their experiences in ‘Mr Moodie’s Garden’; a place to learn and grow.”

Anyone with information about Mr Owl can contact the school on 4936 0600, or email inform@rgs.qld.edu.au.