Piece of Rocky history falls silent with demolition

FOR decades it was a social hub for Rockhampton's youth: Host to many a dance, gymnastics, weight lifting, wrestling, and boxing.

Those days have become nothing more than a memory now as the once lively Rockhampton Recreational Club hall has slowly fallen silent and into disrepair.

By the end of this week, there'll be almost nothing left as a crew from JAL Demolition clear the site.

The Rockhampton Railway Club was founded in 1935, after a lunch-hour discussion at the railway workshops.

The club had some difficulty finding a home, but the hall on Stanley St was opened in May 1936.

An original membership of 16 quickly grew to number more than 340 by the 1950s and was open to railway employees and their children.

In an article celebrating the official opening of the hall, The Morning Bulletin reported central district general manager P.R.T Wills said the motive for the club was "excellent”.

"It is an unselfish one and it makes for the betterment of the young people of the community; it tends to promote their physical well-being, and, at the same time, undoubtedly improves their moral tone,” he said.

PIECE OF HISTORY: Peter Busby from JAL Demolitions at the old Railway Recreation Club building. Allan Reinikka ROK291018ajal1

Peter Busby, from JAL Demolition, said the building had been part of Rockhampton's social history for many people.

Mr Busby said this job was just one of many JAL Demolitions had been contracted for, with the building and construction industry providing a strong flow of work despite the collapse of one of the region's biggest building firms, JM Kelly Group.

In fact, he's had to pull advertisements because he's booked up until early 2019 and is looking to hire more workers.

Mr Busby said his work flow had been steady for the past year and looked to continue that way, signalling confidence in the construction sector.