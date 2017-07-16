Piece of timber used to smash into home

A PIECE of timber was used to smash through a garage glass door in one of the recent break and enter offences across the Rockhampton Region.

In a crime report issued last week Rockhampton police said entry was gained to a residence on McMurtie Street, Kawana between June 26 and July 12 when the offender smashed a glass door to break in via the garage. No property was believed to be stolen.

A residence on Kent Street, Rockhampton was also broken into between June 29 and July 8. Unknown offender/s gained access to the residence by unknown means and stole a laptop.

Attempts were made to gain entry to a business on William Street, Rockhampton between July 11 and 12. Four wooden doors were damaged with an unknown implement. Entry was not gained.

An unlocked vehicle parked on Larnach Street, Allenstown was broken into between July 9 and 12. No property was stolen.

On July 12 an unknown male offender has gained entry to an unlocked vehicle on Connemara Drive, Kawana and stolen a wallet.

The male was described as being between 17 and 20 years old and of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance.

He is believed to have had short black hair, wore a red baseball cap with a black shirt and shorts and white socks and joggers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.