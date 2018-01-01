Pier Restaurant edges closer to completion

EXCITING: Work on the redevelopment on Quay Street is a step closer to completion.

ROCKHAMPTON'S riverbank Pier Restaurant is one step closer to reality, with residents seeing the final touches being added.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the eatery was close to reaching the "lock-up stage".

Cr Strelow said glazing on clerestory windows would reflect the water on the Fitzroy River which would help the building achieve a look of floating on the water.

The highly anticipated venue, part of the $36 million Riverbank Revitalisation, has taken shape along Quay St since the demolition of the former Saigon Saigon circular restaurant.

FINE DINING: A artist's impression of the pier restaurant to be built in stage two of the Rockhampton riverbank redevelopment. Contributed

In May it was announced the tender for operation of the restaurant had been awarded to the team behind Headrick's Lane.

Pop Jet Plaza, which will be on the lower bank, is also nearing completion with all in-ground systems finalised.

Both the central amphi- theatre and central stairs are nearing completion and shade structure columns have been erected.

On the grand stairs, the feature sandstone cladding is being installed.

Cr Strelow said about 90 per cent of the pathway was in place.

Irrigation and top soil have been placed and planting is continuing in some areas.

Cr Strelow said shade columns were being installed at the riverbank playground, which has residents eagerly anticipating its opening.

She expressed her gratitude to the project managers and government.

KIDS PLAY HAVEN: The Rockhampton riverbank playground is another long-awaited feature taking shape. Allan Reinikka ROK291117aplaygro

"We really appreciate the support of both other levels of government that have allowed us to build what will be Rockhampton favourite 'go to' place," she said.

"As the project draws towards its final stages, I need to thank the project managers who have kept to budget during a long and complicated project, most recently Neil Fitzgerald and Andrew Collins and Peter Kofod."

It won't be long now until locals can enjoy a drink with a riverfront view, with Cr Strelow expecting the restaurant to be finished towards the end of March.

Stage One of the riverbank project was completed in mid-November when Denham St re-opened to traffic after landscaping between East and Quay Sts.

Stage two, which involves the lower bank redevelop- ment and includes the Pier structure and riverbank playground, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

ROCKHAMPTON RIVERBANK REVITALISATION