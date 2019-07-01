'Pig' domestic violence offender wanted good night's sleep

Noosa's domestic violence resources are under scrutiny as part of the council election.

A MAGISTRATE has told a domestic violence offender to "stop being a pig towards the mother of your children” after the man breached a court order three times in a fortnight.

The man, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to three counts of breaching a domestic violence order, one of possessing a bong and one of possessing marijuana.

He attended the victim's residence on three occasions, which breached the order, and was discovered after getting into verbal arguments or the woman yelling out "get your hands off me. Get off me. Get out”, which prompted neighbours to call police.

The court was told the bong and marijuana were found at the residence when they arrested him on the last occasion.

Defence lawyer William Prizeman said the defendant had been living in a men's shelter but had lined up a job interview for Monday, so arranged to stay at the woman's place so he could get "a good night's sleep” before the interview.

He said the defendant had been attending Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services monthly and put in a housing application on Friday so that he could care for his children at his own address.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the defendant had a bad criminal history for breaching domestic violence orders.

"Stop being a pig towards the mother of your children,” he said.

"Or be prepared for a situation that I don't think you will find pleasant (jail).”

Mr Clarke ordered the man to pay $400 and to a three-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for nine months.