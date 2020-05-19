Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three guilty in cannabis business following a bust on a property where 12kg of the drug and a pig, who was supposedly complicit in the operation, were found.
Three guilty in cannabis business following a bust on a property where 12kg of the drug and a pig, who was supposedly complicit in the operation, were found.
Crime

Pig ‘engaged’ in cannabis growing operation, court hears

by SARAH MATTHEWS
19th May 2020 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Darwin men have pleaded guilty to growing and selling cannabis following a major drug bust on a rural property where about 12kg of the drug, almost 400 cannabis plants and a pig, who was supposedly complicit in the operation, were discovered.

Matthew Chicco, 43, Julian Carli, 41, and Thomas Blount, 32, all appeared in the Darwin Supreme Court last week and each pleaded guilty to charges including cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis.

The court heard police searched the Fly Creek property, which was rented by Carli, in August last year and discovered a sophisticated hydroponic cannabis operation.

They seized a large number of cannabis plants and plant material and arrested Chicco, who was at the property at the time.

Two hours later, police pulled over Carli and Blout as they were driving to the property.

They searched their vehicle and seized about 110g of cannabis material, $2500 in cash and a range of equipment bought for the hydroponic operation.

According to the statement of agreed facts tendered in court, the pair lied to police about their address before police found and searched their actual address, seizing almost 5kg of cannabis.

Police also seized "what appeared to be a shopping list of items used in hydroponic cultivation".

While giving evidence in court on Tuesday, Carli told the court there were also a number of farm animals living on the Fly Creek property, including a pig who "engaged" in the cannabis operation.

"Yes the pig did engage, yes, he did," said Carli.

When asked by his barrister if the pig was affected by the cannabis, Carli replied: "I think the pig liked it."

Originally published as Pig 'engaged' in cannabis growing operation, court hears

court crime drugs pig

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky nurse ‘made a scapegoat’

        premium_icon Rocky nurse ‘made a scapegoat’

        News A NURSES’ association boss says the Rockhampton nurse with coronavirus has been made a scapegoat for the Queensland Government’s failings.

        • 19th May 2020 2:30 PM
        How the revised AFL Capricornia season will look

        premium_icon How the revised AFL Capricornia season will look

        Sport Swans coach Mark Wallin: ‘It’s the best result we could possibly have hoped...

        • 19th May 2020 2:30 PM
        CQ seafood restaurant closes its doors indefinitely

        premium_icon CQ seafood restaurant closes its doors indefinitely

        Business Owner says guidelines put out by the Queensland Government did not help his...

        Calls from CQ leaders for Queensland border to reopen

        premium_icon Calls from CQ leaders for Queensland border to reopen

        News Local leaders call on the Queensland Government to consider reopening the state’s...