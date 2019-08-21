Menu
The Pig House in Godsall street. Terry Hendicott had a four-year battle with Toowoomba City Council. Chronicle Archives
Council News

‘Pig house’ owner relieved after two-year council fight

Tom Gillespie
21st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
THE owner of a property that used to be known as the infamous "Pig House" is relieved a two-year battle with the Toowoomba Regional Council is over.

Daniel Berigan can move ahead making alterations and renovations to his property to cater for a potential vet clinic at Godsall St in East Toowoomba, after the council opted last month to settle his appeal in the planning and environment court.

Mr Berigan, lodged an application to convert the character home into a vet clinic, said the entire council and legal process had cost him more than $50,000.

"The town planners made me jump through all these hoops, which I did, and then the town planner was happy with it, and said we should proceed with this," he said.

"It then went to a vote by the councillors and it got shut down.

"We should never have been (in court), it should never have cost me this much money.

"It's been close to $50,000, and also the costs of doing the renovations."

The stand-off was the latest in a long-running history of stoushes between the building's owner and the council of the day.

The property earned its nickname in 2003 when previous owner Terry Hendicott was blocked by the Toowoomba City Council from adding a second level to the house.

Mr Hendicott erected giant pigs and up-ended cars on his front lawn in protest.

Mr Berigan said he was happy to move ahead with the renovations, with the new tenant expected to move in from February.

"There's the disabled toilet, the ramp, the car parks, some landscaping, buffer zones, and a fence built between my place and the guy next door that need to be done," he said.

Toowoomba Chronicle

