Pig hunting meth user gets caught driving disqualified

DISQUALIFIED DRIVER: Dion James Jackson appeared in court on March 24 in relation to charges about driving while under the influence of methamphetamines.

A GRACEMERE man who lost his license for driving with methamphetamines in his system after pig hunting in March was further punished on Monday.

Dion James Jackson, then 38, had been disqualified from driving for five months on March 17 after pleading guilty to drug driving.

Jackson appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court again on August 28, this time pleaded guilty to one count of driving while disqualified.

Police Prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Jackson driving a red Hyundai on Gavial Rd on July 13 at 11.30am.

"He told police he thought his disqualified period had expired,” she said.

Magistrate Cameron Press was not impressed with Jackson's traffic history which included two previous court order disqualified driving periods.

"I'm of the view that a term of imprisonment is warranted,” he said.

"The court is not going to continue to just fine you for disqualified driving.”

Mr Press ordered Jackson to a nine-month prison term, suspended immediately and operational for three years.

He also disqualified him from driving for a further three years.