Pig racing causes squealing spectacle at Great Western Hotel

FROM watching horses race around Callaghan Park to laughing at little pigs scrambling around a course stacked with hay bales and obstacles - Rockhampton's Caulfield Cup racegoers enjoyed an action-packed Saturday.

The Great Western Hotel hosted the official St Peter's Birdcage afterparty and the special guests included cute racing pigs dressed in sequin jackets.

Noah's Thoroughbread Pig Racing had taken over the venue with a track stacks of hay bales for the starters to climb over, tunnels to run through, buckets of food before the field reached the finish-line target - a bowl of milk, out in the bull riding arena.

It was the first time pig racing had been held at the Great Western and part-owner Denis Cox said it was a squealing success.

"Everyone really got behind it. A great, fun night," he said.

Sweeps and calcutta for the racing were held throughout the night with the money raised going towards the Great Western Bullrider's Association.

The funds will be used to send some of the Great Western's talent athletes to America in March to compete in some events.

The appropriately named Crackles was the pic racing winner, sponsored by Robin and Linda Adams of Jolt Parkhurst.

He won the first four races and he got scratched on the last race so the other pigs could have a turn.

Mr Cox described him as the "Winx of pig racing".

It would be something the hotel would look at running again, he said.

"Something different. Bit of a tie in there with racing," he said.

With the large arena out the back, the space opens itself to many opportunities.

"The good part about The Great Western is it is a multi purpose venue.....not just bull riding, we have the music, we have had the motor cross there, Jackass," Mr Cox said.