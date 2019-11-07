Menu
RABBITS: Feral pests are a big problem in Queensland.
News

Pigs, deer and now rabbits cause trouble

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
7th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
FERAL deer, pigs and dogs are roaming the Rockhampton Region causing havoc and now council officers are dealing with rabbits too.

It was noted in last week’s Rockhampton Regional Council planning and regulatory report that the pest management team were working on controlling rabbits on council land.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, rabbits are Australia’s most destructive agricultural and environmental introduced animal pest, costing up to $1 billion annually.

They cause severe land degradation and soil erosion and threaten the survival of many rare and endangered native species.

Rabbits are a restricted invasive animal under the Biosecurity Act 2014.

It is an offence to keep a rabbit of any variety as a pet (this includes domestic pet rabbits).

As of 1 July 2018, the maximum penalty is $65,275.

Councillor Ellen Smith said the pest management team had been undertaking some rabbit control operations on council land over recent months.

“Feral rabbits are an invasive species and can be very destructive, which is why they’re illegal to keep as pets here in Queensland,” she said.

“However, there are many effective control options available, and our recent council control operations have been very effective.”

