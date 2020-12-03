Menu
A pilates studio and IT business have been proposed to operate from the building.
Pilates studio and IT business planned for vacant site

Vanessa Jarrett
vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 10:11 AM
PLANS for an IT business and pilates studio have been proposed for a vacant business building in Park Avenue.

The site is at 176 Main St, which previously housed Matthew’s TV and Radio Service.

A development application has been lodged for a material change of use to change the zoning to indoor sport and recreation, for the pilates studio, from the existing service industry code.

The pilates studio would occupy about 70 sqm within the existing building and the rest would be shared with the IT business as well as covered parking and storage.

The site at 176 Main St, Park Avenue was last listed for sale for $299,000
The pilates studio would have “quiet and controlled (no loud music) classes” to the public between 6am to 9pm weekdays and 7am to 5pm on Saturdays, with classes mostly held early morning and late afternoon.

Each class will have a maximum of 12 people and on-one-one appointments would be available.

The IT business would operate during normal business hours and would be situated in the front room of the building which fronts Main St.

The property has been on the market since 2016 and was lasted listed in November for $299,000.

The application was submitted by Reel Planning CQ and is now being assessed by Rockhampton Regional Council planning officers.

