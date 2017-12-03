Pilbeam Theatre announces 2018 show lineup

Our Land People Stories. Performed by Bangarra Dance Theatre. Coming to the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday 28 February.

The Pilbeam Theatre's 2018 See It Live season is now one sale, just in time for the festive season.

The season will see ten shows, from some of the best internationally recognised Australian companies and performers, along with Rockhampton's own talented performers in We Will Rock You.

Councillor Rose Swadling was impressed with lineup of companies in the 2018 season.

"From Bangarra Dance Theatre and Queensland Ballet to Bell Shakespeare and the Southern Cross Soloists to name a few - there will be joy, laughter, drama and tears as their stories captivate your heart and move your soul,” she said.

"I am very proud that, year after year, Rockhampton Regional Council continues to present such a wide cross section of performances to our community and visitors to our region in the annual See it Live Theatre season.

"I strongly urge people to pick up a copy of the 2018 Season booklet from the Pilbeam Theatre. Might I also suggest that there are some great Christmas present ideas there.”

2018 SEE IT LIVE SEASON

Our Land People Stories. Performed by Bangarra Dance Theatre. Wednesday 28 February.

We Will Rock You. Produced by Rockhampton Regional Council. 16 to 24 March.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow. Friday 18 May.

Swan Lake. Performed by Queensland Ballet. Saturday 23 June.

The Longest Minute. Performed by Queensland Theatre. Thursday 28 June.

Acoustic Guitar Spectacular. Performed by Red Chair. Friday 6 July.

Ab (Intra). Performed by Sydney Dance Company. Wednesday 18 July.

Ruddigore or The Witch's Curse. Performed by Opera Queensland. Wednesday 8 August.

Julius Caesar. Performed by Bell Shakespeare. Saturday 8 September.

Rhapsody in Blue. Performed by Southern Cross Soloists. Friday 12 October.

