Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment plans continue to grow

PLANS are continuing to grow for the redevelopment of Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre precinct as the Rockhampton Museum of Art takes shape.

A feasibility study is to be handed to Rockhampton Regional Council by September 30.

Council received eight tenders for the concept design development, awarding the contract to national company Conrad Gargett in November with a budget of $123,500.

The project comes as the new Quay St art gallery continues construction with an estimated completion in mid-2021.

“The combination of the new Rockhampton Museum of Art and the need to replace elements of the Pilbeam Theatre due to their age came together and prompted us to look at the future of other parts of our riverfront, so last year we put the call out to for concept designs and feasibility studies to see if it was possible to transform the Pilbeam Theatre and surrounding area into a world class vibrant performing arts precinct and community space,” Communities portfolio spokesperson councillor Drew Wickerson said.

“After a competitive public tendering process the contract was awarded to Rockhampton based BEAT Architects and one of Queensland’s oldest architectural firms, Conrad Gargett.”

The chosen designer was to workshop with the council table for a scope and come back with three potential designs.

Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford and Cr Drew Wickerson with the Pilbeam Theatre Complex Redevelopment Design Brief

The scope looks at a functional layout and interrelationship of uses.

It has been floated the building could be transformed into a conference centre, world-class performing arts precinct and community space.

It is hoped the new development would attract thousands of people to the region.

The redevelopment includes the theatre space, art gallery and car park.

“In the next couple of months they will present council with a feasibility study that will include a detailed assessment of the current facility, a number of conceptual design options, and preliminary business case information,” Cr Wickeson said.

“Council will then decide whether or to not move forward with the project. If we do we will seek grant funding and carry out community consultation.”

In previous meetings Mayor Margaret Strelow has excused herself from project discussions due to a conflict of interest, as she lives nearby and her husband owns an office space in the Tannachy Centre nearby.

The redevelopment project has had $260,000 spent on it so far.

A budget has not yet been allocated and council plans to apply for state and federal government funding.

The 2020-21 budget had a series of allocations for the theatre facility including $75,000 for lighting upgrades and a further $355,500 for roof sealing restoration, lighting, flying renewals and sound system upgrades.