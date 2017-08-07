Pilbeam's 'bite worse than a savage dog' got university funds

Historic photo dating back to the early days of CQ University which began construction in 1967. It was the first campus buildings at the Parkhurst site of the then Queensland Institute of Technology (Capricornia). Photo appears to have been taken in 1969.

Robert Schwarten

CONGRATULATIONS to CQUniversity Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman and his team for hosting a great function at the Regent Hotel to host the 50th anniversary of the birth of our university.

Back in 1967 The Regent was the Tech College having been previously the initial Rocky High School and it was from that building our great university began.

The inspired choice of bringing back one of the earliest graduates Prof Ian McKee who armed with his accountancy degree rose to be the auditor general of the Australian government, arguably the top of the pops for accountants.

His humorous story about being offered a scholarship at Rockhampton City Council on condition of getting a hair cut and therefore choosing a commonwealth one with no such proviso captured the views of the time.

It was also good to meet one of three original graduates an accountant and learn that this occurred because the other students were engineers, a four year not three year course.

The fact is that this institution with its over $500 million annual budget was the brain child of among others former mayor and state MP Rex Pilbeam, QAL executive Bruce Hiskens and QRS commissioner Jim Goldston.

Pilbeam put the bite on local businesses.

It was said Pilly had a bite worse than a savage dog and he again proved his fundraising prowess.

Can anyone imagine in the modern world a university getting off the ground like that?

Seeing long term academic Errol Payne who rose to the top of the ranks being granted an award reminds us of the high quality secure careers that this university has granted this city.

That is not to mention the thousands of students who have passed through here on their way to great careers here and abroad.

It was pleasing that former ABC Rocky icon Ross Quinn was again honoured for his creation of the multicultural festival at CQUniversity which not only promoted harmony but also gave Rocky people a great day put at the uni.

The fact that CQUniversity has brought in high quality academics from all over the world and added not only to our rich cultural heritage but also to our economic base is often overlooked.

With Artificial Intelligence now confronting every job as we know it it is heartening to know we have a solid education base which will not only continue with ground-breaking research but also to offer secure employment for this community.

Back in 1967 with its two rooms a dozen employees in a tech college no one could have imagined that today CQUniversity would also offer technical education as well as scores of other opportunities.

No one would have believed that we would have one of the top 500 universities in the world.

Given there are more than 22,000 of them that is a very healthy position.

We so often have simply taken for granted the existence of the big buildings on top of the hill one thing for sure is we would be a very poor place without it.