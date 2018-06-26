Pillar of community shared ‘sick’ child porn movies

A PROMINENT Brisbane accountant and pillar of the Italian community has walked free from court after admitting to downloading and distributing "sick and degrading" child porn incest movies.

Phillip Sciacca, 65, from Belmont in Brisbane's southeast, a former "honorary accountant" for the Princess Alexandra Research Foundation, was in the District Court in Brisbane this morning where the court heard he had a total of 214 movies of which 134 were "very disturbing and depraved" child porn movies on his laptop when police raided his home in July last year.

Four of the movies were considered to be "category five" which is considered the most depraved child porn, while 130 were considered "category four", the second most serious.

The child porn material showed "very disturbing and indeed depraved" acts involving very young children to those aged 12 years old and "had an incest type focus", Judge David Kent said.

Sciacca, who practices at Woolloongabba, pleaded guilty to three charges; one count of accessing child porn, one of sharing it by making it available for others to download using peer-to-peer software, and one count of possession of child pornography.

He admitted to police he had been viewing the child porn movies, the court heard.

Sciacca's lawyer Michael Bosscher told the court that Sciacca had led "an exemplary professional life", was a prominent community volunteer, and is due to retire within days.

Mr Bosscher said Sciacca's wife of more than 30 years "was unable to face the prospect of coming to court" because the charges had caused "significant distress" within the family.

Judge David Kent told Sciacca that the community denounces his kind of "depraved" conduct, but sentenced Sciacca to one year in prison, to be released immediately on a $1000 three-year good behaviour bond.

Judge Kent said Sciacca should not go to prison because he had shown "exceptional circumstances", including remorse.

He faced a maximum of 15 years jail for the charges of accessing child pornography and making it available, and 14 years of possession.

Mr Bosscher told the court that a psychologist had determined Sciacca was not diagnosed as a paedophile.

He said Sciacca was a Justice of the Peace, a registered auditor and "involved in a number of charities" including the Sicilian Association, and was a board member of the Italian Club, and treasurer of the Australian Italian Institute.

The court heard that Sciacca is not a relative of the late parliamentarian Con Sciacca, or of a legal family of the same surname.