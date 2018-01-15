Heartbroken wife: CQ pilot 'died doing what he loved’

Leanne and Timothy White in a photo post from Christmas.

THE wife of a pilot killed in an ultralight plane crash in central Queensland yesterday has paid tribute to her husband, who was just hours away from completing his training.

Timothy White, 53, was the sole occupant of the aircraft which crashed around 7.35am Sunday near the Gregory Highway, 15km south of Emerald.

It is understood Mr White's flight instructor found the wreckage and Mr White's body shortly after the incident.

Mr White's wife Leanne shared the tragic news on Facebook last night.

"It is with a very sad and heavy heart that I inform you of Tim's passing," she wrote.

"Just heart broken (sic) doesn't seam (sic) real."

Friends commented, paying respects to a "great guy" who was described as "one in a million".

"I am in shock ... he was a good man ... enjoying life ... and caring for his family," one wrote.

The couple, who were originally from NSW, had three children. Their daughter Taylee died at the age of 28 from a rare medical condition in 2016.

Mrs White had made reference to their daughter in recent posts, including one on January 1 titled "Happy New Year in Heaven".





On Christmas Day she posted another ending in "we love and miss you and wish that you were here".

The Queensland Police Service's forensic crash unit is investigating the place crash, while federal aviation investigators have also been informed.





The incident comes just days after an ultralight plane crashed into a house at Pacific Haven, near Hervey Bay.

The 68-year-old pilot escaped with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

