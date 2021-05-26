Menu
A man has died after the helicopter he was flying crashed in regional NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
News

Pilot killed in helicopter crash

by Emily Cosenza
26th May 2021 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:35 PM

A man has died after the helicopter he was flying crashed in regional NSW.

The aircraft crashed in Maude, in the Riverina district, near the Victoria border, on Wednesday.

Emergency services, including three NSW Ambulance crews, responded to the fatal incident just before noon after they were called to a Toopuntul Road property, about 50km west of Hay.

The male pilot, and only occupant in the helicopter, died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

Police are on the scene.

Originally published as Pilot killed in helicopter crash

