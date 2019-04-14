Menu
Pilot killed in plane crash on rural property in south-west

Tara Miko
by
14th Apr 2019 1:19 PM
A PILOT has died in a plane crash in south-west Queensland.

It is understood the light plane crash landed on a rural property near Cunnamulla earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to the incident by family members just after 1pm.

It is unclear what type of plane was involved, and investigations will be done to determine the cause of the crash.

Police are en route to the incident.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is expected to be involved in the crash investigation.

Toowoomba Chronicle

