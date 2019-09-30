Pilot program to help improve health service communication

A Mackay doctor has outlined how early onset dementia can be supported or prevented.

CENTRAL Queensland Multicultural Association (CQMA) has launched a new pilot program aimed at improving communication between health service providers and consumers.

The program, titled Breaking the Barrier of Health Communication, will research and identify opportunities to improve health communication for those from diverse backgrounds.

Main activities of the pilot program include educating consumers through a multicultural approach and ­exploring with health care providers their health communication with people from diverse backgrounds.

The pilot program came to fruition in late March through a $140,000 grant through the Department of Health under the Community Health and Hospitals program.

Following the announcement in March, CQMA president Dawn Hay highlighted the importance of improving communication.

“Often there is missed or lack of diagnosis as a result of the lack of communicating,” she said.

“The lack of communication from both sides can also deter some people from seeking help for some ailments.

“At this point in time, local hospitals have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go.

“We are not breaking through and there is still a lack of communication between consumer and provider.”

At last week’s launch, Mrs Hay said the pilot program had the capacity to empower consumers with improved knowledge and confidence on how to use the Australian healthcare system.

“Communication between health professionals and healthcare consumers is recognised as a major determinant to health.

“Facilitating good health literacy remains a priority for health care systems.”

“It is our hope that it will increase consumer understanding and confidence in the health system and to gain greater confidence in engaging with healthcare professionals and services”, Mrs Hay said.

Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry welcomed the establishment of the pilot program.

“Capricornia is such a culturally rich and diverse area and pilot programs such as this will help people from all walks of life feel more ­comfortable and more able to engage in the Australian health care system”, Ms Landry said.

The CQMA will be the manager of the projects based on a Commonwealth Funding Service Agreement.

The activity will be led by and implemented by a Cross Cultural Community Team with wraparound research and care providers approach and undertaken in ­partnership with Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CQHHS) and Central Queensland University (CQU) as mentors and research partner.