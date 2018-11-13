Menu
Leon Brown displays a model of the B-66 aircraft he flew during the Cold War
Pilot who survived wartime mid-air collision dies

13th Nov 2018 10:06 AM
A PILOT veteran of three wars will be farewelled on the Coast on Friday after dying at the age 94.

Leon Brown survived a mid-air collision during his World War II service with the Royal Australian Air Force, flew 33 missions in Korea and conducted reconnaissance while posted in the US during the Cold War.

His survival of a 1944 crash while training in Kitty Hawks at Townsville was a miraculous escape.

"We were practising line of stern chase formation flying," Mr Brown said in a 2016 interview.

"I was leader and this other guy came up from behind and hit me.

"He was killed instantly, unfortunately.

"He smashed up my aeroplane and my instant reaction was to bail out.

"I got half way out and my knees knocked the joystick.

"I discovered I had control and I could still fly the plane.

"There was smoke everywhere and I was at 7000 feet just east of Bowley River air strip where we were based.

"I crash landed on the runway in flames and, as soon as I jumped out and ran away, the thing then blew up.

"I was lucky but I wanted to save the aeroplane if I could as they were pretty precious on those days."

Mr Brown was a Wing Commander when he retired in 1975.

He was a dedicated servant of Sunshine Coast Legacy for more than three decades.

Noosa Shire Council recognised him as the region's Citizen of the Year in 2002.

His funeral will be held at St Andrews Church at Sunshine Beach from 11am Friday.

